"IT'S HAPPENINGGGG" - Rumors of CM Punk's scheduled meeting with WWE board members ahead of Survivor Series sends fans wild

The wrestling world is abuzz with excitement as rumors of former AEW star CM Punk potentially returning to WWE continue to circulate.

Since his departure from All Elite Wrestling, rumors of Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion have been swirling across the internet, and with recent teases, WWE programming has added more fuel to the fire.

Fans have been speculating about the Best In The World's return to the company that made him a household name. Recent reports suggest that CM Punk may be one step closer to making a WWE appearance.

Punk is reportedly scheduled to have a crucial conversation with the board members of WWE. This development has sent shockwaves through the wrestling fans. This news has sent the fans on Twitter to express their excitement and anticipation for his potential return.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With this news, it is now possible that CM Punk is getting closer to making a appearance at Stamford-based promotion, and it could happen as soon as Survivor Series, which is set to take place in his hometown of Chicago.

Wrestling veteran Konnan shares his thoughts CM Punk's potential return to WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about WWE trying to keep the former AEW World Champion's return a surprise.

"He's not gonna say it. I've had people before, Nick (Aldis) did it on the show, where we were like, 'Hey, can you confirm or deny if you're going there?' He already knew he was going. He was like, 'No, I can't.' And even me, they said, 'Do not post anything that you're going to be in the Hall of Fame,' because even Disco asked me on the show. Like they like secrecy, and that's good. I like surprises."

Furthermore, he also spoke about Dave Meltzer squashing the rumors of CM Punk:

"Imagine him, and I'm not saying this is the reason, because maybe he isn't going back. Nobody knows, but imagine that they took the step of doubling down, and going to show up on IMPACT backstage, so they think you're going there," Konnan said.

Check out the video below:

While Konnan seems to believe the rumors of Punk returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Vince Russo believes that the former AEW Champion should not return.

Do you think Punk will work under the leadership of Triple H? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here