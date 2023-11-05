Further details reveal CM Punk's future in wrestling - Reports

CM Punk has been heavily speculated to return to WWE since his departure from AEW. A recent report claims that the former WWE Champion may be one step closer to making a WWE appearance soon enough.

Punk last wrestled in WWE in 2014. He was a part of the Royal Rumble that year which was won by Batista. Punk was eliminated by Kane who came back to the ring despite being eliminated earlier during that match. Since then, Punk has had heated discussions with WWE management and walked out on the promotion.

A report from BWE claims that the Best In The World may be closer to signing with WWE. According to the claim, the former AEW star is scheduled to get on a call with the board members of WWE, possibly sealing his fate with the promotion.

"CM Punk was recently scheduled for a call with a few board members. The backstage feeling is its happening but doesn’t mean it’s done."

How did Roman Reigns react to CM Punk chants at Crown Jewel?

Crown Jewel concluded last night and was a great show for WWE. Before the show went on air, a snippet on the internet showed the fans chanting for CM Punk, expecting the star to make his return at the show.

In the main event of the PLE, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against LA Knight. The match was the Megastar's first time challenging for the title.

During the match, the WWE Universe in attendance chanted for CM Punk. The Tribal Chief took a break from beating down his opponent and addressed the chants by telling the fans to keep their mouths shut.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here