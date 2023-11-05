Roman Reigns' live reaction to CM Punk chants at WWE Crown Jewel

The main event of this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event saw Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. During the match, the crowd in attendance began chanting CM Punk's name, which was not well received by The Tribal Chief.

CM Punk has been heavily speculated to make his return to WWE after he parted ways with AEW a few months ago. The wrestling world believes that The Straight Edge Superstar will be back on the promotion by Survivor Series since the premium live event will be taking place in Chicago, which is Punk's hometown.

During the main event of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, the crowd was heard chanting for CM Punk. The Tribal Chief didn't take kindly to the crowd's reaction, gesturing for them to quiet down and watch his match.

The Tribal Chief and The Megastar pushed each other to their limits, and it looked like Knight had the upper hand until The Bloodline members interfered to distract the 41-year-old from his main agenda.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso's constant interference got in the way of LA Knight winning and aided Reigns in holding on to his title yet again.

