[WATCH] Fans go wild with CM Punk chants at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel has kicked off. The crowd at the PLE looks very excited about the show and can't seem to keep calm. A short clip on X/Twitter shows the WWE Universe chanting for CM Punk before the main show begins.

The fifth edition of WWE Crown Jewel promises to become one of the biggest shows of the year. The WWE fans will be treated to many title matches that will see LA Knight and Logan Paul challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and United States Championship respectively.

Moments before the main show started, a clip of the crowd in attendance going wild with chants made the round. The WWE Universe was seen and heard chanting for CM Punk.

The AEW star is rumored to return to the promotion at Survivor Series. To add fuel to the fire, WWE Superstars have been using his phrases on many shows. The WWE Universe is now waiting to see how the promotion plays its cards, given the situation it is in.

WWE Survivor Series is scheduled to emanate from Chicago later this month. Given that the PLE will take place in CM Punk's hometown, the WWE Universe expects to see him.

