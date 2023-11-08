"Stop giving me hope!!!!" "It’s happening" - Fans go crazy as WWE updates CM Punk's profile

Fans are beyond excited after noticing that WWE recently updated CM Punk's profile on its website.

Survivor Series: WarGames is looming ever closer with each passing day. For quite some time now, fans have been speculating that CM Punk could make his way back to WWE in Chicago.

Amidst the hullabaloo, one fan noticed that WWE recently made an update on Punk's alumni profile page on its official website. The fan shared the screengrab of the same on Twitter, taking wrestling fans by storm. Check out the tweet, and some of the most notable reactions to it!

CM Punk last wrestled on WWE TV nine years ago

At Royal Rumble 2014, Punk wrestled in the annual free-for-all, and it ended up being his very last WWE match. He quit the promotion immediately after, and stayed away from pro-wrestling for seven long years, before making his way to All Elite Wrestling.

Punk's AEW run ended on a rather low note following his backstage confrontation with Jack Perry at All In London 2023. While announcing Punk's exit, AEW President Tony Khan stated that he had feared for his life during the infamous incident.

"I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years. I've been producing them on this network for nearly four years," Khan said. "Never in all that time have I ever felt, until last Sunday, that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show. I don't think anybody should feel that way at work. I don't think the people I work with should feel that way, and I had to make a very difficult choice today." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk's AEW debut in 2021 was one of the biggest moments in pro-wrestling history. His rumored WWE return after nine long years would quite possibly end up topping that iconic moment.

Do you think Punk is returning at Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

