What happened between CM Punk and Lana?

CM Punk and former WWE Superstar Lana aren't exactly great buddies.

Back when CM Punk was working on WWE Backstage, he posted a tweet about Lana that didn't sit well with her. Lana was involved in a controversial storyline with Bobby Lashley and Miro at the time.

Punk gave his thoughts on the angle on WWE Backstage, and it was clear he didn't like it much. Punk made fun of the storyline by pitching his own idea for its conclusion.

The former WWE Champion stated that Miro and Lashley would face a tag team managed by Lana at WrestleMania, with Lana being put in a shark cage. He added that the losers of the match would get Lana. Punk later posted a tweet as well, and referred to Lana as 'chica' in it. Lana hit back at Punk and dubbed his comments 'misogynistic'.

CM Punk is currently a regular in AEW while Lana doesn't work for WWE anymore

A lot has changed over the past year or so. Lana's storyline with Lashley and Miro didn't reach a proper conclusion and ended abruptly on the road to WrestleMania. Miro came out of the angle looking much worse as he lost most matches against Lashley.

Lana's on-screen angle with Lashley came to an end shortly after WrestleMania. It ended with a divorce after Lana accidentally cost Lashley his WWE title match against Drew McIntyre. Lana worked in WWE for another year and was recently let go by the company. There's no concrete news on what's next for Lana after WWE.

Punk made his big debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance to one of the biggest pops in a long time. Punk had been away from wrestling for more than seven years. He challenged Darby Allin to a match at All Out and ended up winning at the pay-per-view.

