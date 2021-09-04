CM Punk gives his honest take on Sting 

CM Punk was a guest on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss his AEW debut, and of course, the conversation veered to his upcoming match with Darby Allin at AEW All Out. When Darby Allin is in the discussion, Sting is not far behind as Punk was asked about Sting in AEW.

Punk responded that he never thought he would share the same space as him. CM Punk said:

"You're talking about a guy who has been on top everywhere he has ever gone. And I really don't know if he gets the credit for his wrestling mind. And it's kind of hard for him to not have a different perspective based on everybody he's worked with and everywhere he's been. I don't know if he ever was positioned as the 'Top Guy' but I believe he was the heart and soul of WCW, especially towards the end. I mean, dude was on the first Nitro, dude was on the last Nitro and he's been in main events with Ric Flair, he's worked everybody. He's been around for so long, I just don't think he gets the credit for that."

CM Punk believes Sting never got the 'Top Guy' credit due to possibly playing second fiddle to Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. But Punk says that Sting was always there and could be relied upon at all times.

CM Punk compares Sting's AEW Role to Harley Race in WCW

Big Van Vader With Harley Race - “Vader Has The PhD In Pain” pic.twitter.com/CtS8hKWXwx — JustRasslin (@JustRasslin) December 7, 2020

When asked how Sting has been used in AEW, CM Punk replied that Darby Allin and Sting reminded him of Big Van Vader and Harley Race in WCW. He said:

"It's like how Harley managed Vader in WCW when they might have been a generation of people who watched him like, 'Vader is a bada$$' and he's got that guy as a manager. Harley was a bada$$ and he moved into the position when he was managing. I believe that is babyface Sting, right now."

CM Punk further said that it was a delight to see Sting working again in the pro wrestling business, especially in the role that he's in.

