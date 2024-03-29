"CM Punk got 3 times the amount of viewers"- Fans react to deeply underwhelming news about AEW Dynamite

This past week's AEW Dynamite ratings are out and unfortunately, it is a piece of underwhelming news for All Elite Wrestling. The fans have also reacted and claimed that former AEW star CM Punk got thrice more viewers.

The company's flagship show had a stacked card, involving talents like Will Ospreay, Katsuyori Shibata, Mercedes Mone, and more. However, despite Ospreay and Shibata competing in a rare matchup, the show failed to perform well in ratings.

According to recent reports by Wrestlenomics, this week's Dynamite was watched by 747,000 people which is down 7% from last week's 800,000 viewers. The 18-49 demographic had a 0.23 rating which is down 15% from last week's 0.27 and down 16% if compared to the last four weeks shows. The ratings for the show in March 2024 are down 10% as compared to March 2023. This week's show also competed against NBA basketball which is also a major factor behind the decline in ratings.

On Twitter/X, the ratings for this week's Dynamite were posted by Wrestlenomics.

Expand Tweet

The fans did not hold back their criticism of the company after seeing the ratings:

"CM Punk got 3 times the amount of viewers"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff offered to help AEW CEO Tony Khan deal with social media backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claims that he reached out to AEW CEO Tony Khan after his Twitter outrage. Khan often does some controversial tweets and faces massive backlash from the fans and also some wrestling veterans. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he offered TK advice on how to deal with the negativity on social media.

"I've actually reached out to Tony four, five months ago. I don't even remember what the catalyst was, but Tony was just getting obliterated on social media. And at first, I was kinda laughing at it, you know.. Not laughing at it, but I was having fun with it, and it might have been the last time he and I got into a debate on social media. And he was just getting creamed. I was looking at his post and I was looking at the responses on his Twitter, and his own followers were crushing him, and it got to the point where I thought, 'You know what, this isn't cool.'"

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan certainly don't see eye to eye as both recently took major shots at each other on social media. Many fans sided with Bischoff as they believed the veteran was a lot more mature than Khan.

Are you enjoying the current AEW product? Sound off using the discuss button!

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Are you enjoying the current AEW product? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion