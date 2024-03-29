AEW President Tony Khan privately told WWE veteran he really misses seeing him at the shows

AEW President Tony Khan apparently confessed to a WWE veteran that he misses seeing him at the company's shows.

Eric Bischoff has frequently collided with the creative head of the Jacksonville-based promotion over several issues. However, Bischoff recently suggested that he is not opposed to mending fences with Khan.

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, the former WCW head booker spoke about reaching out to Tony Khan some time ago and offering him advice on dealing with negative interactions on social media.

"I've actually reached out to Tony four, five months ago. I don't even remember what the catalyst was, but Tony was just getting obliterated on social media. And at first I was kinda laughing at it, you know.. Not laughing at it, but I was having fun with it, and it might have been the last time he and I got into a debate on social media. And he was just getting creamed. I was looking at his post and I was looking at the responses on his Twitter, and his own followers were crushing him, and it got to the point where I thought, 'You know what, this isn't cool.'"

Bischoff stated that the AEW CEO made the unexpected claim to have missed the former's presence at shows put on by the promotion.

"This has gotten to the point where now I started to feel, I went from laughing and having a good time with it, cause I don't take this **** too seriously... But it got to the point where I went, 'Man, this is kind of tough.' And I reached out to Tony and I said, 'Hey, man, if you wanna tell me go to f*** myself, you absolutely should, and I wouldn't blame you if you did. But if you ever just wanna talk through anything, particularly how to handle some of this negative reaction that you're getting, because of some of the things you say on social media.. Feel free, give me a shot. And I meant it. And of course Tony responded, he said 'Oh, thank you'. Here's what he said: 'I really miss you seeing you at the shows.' What? Okay." [26:00 - 27:36]

Eric Bischoff called AEW CEO Tony Khan a "money mark"

Hostilities between Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have continued to persist on social media. The AEW head honcho recently fired a shot at the former RAW General Manager after Jon Alba revealed the conclusion of the Strictly Business podcast.

Bischoff did not take the dig lying down, however. Taking to X/Twitter, the 68-year-old veteran called out Khan over AEW's declining audience viewership and live attendance figures. Notably, both Dynamite and Collision witnessed a slump in these metrics in the past few months. Bischoff ended up calling Khan a "money mark."

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan brings about any changes in the way he runs AEW.

