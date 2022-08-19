Wrestling veteran comments on speculation of origin of CM Punk's controversial Hangman Page promo

CM Punk recently cut a scathing promo during the opening segment of AEW Dynamite, taking shots at Hangman Page. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on the debacle after some interesting footage surfaced.

Punk has always been known for controversy, mainly due to the manner he always speaks his mind.

Wrestling News recently took to Twitter to share a clip of a promo between CM Punk and Hangman Page, leading to Jim Cornette commenting on it.

"Hmmmm, these are indeed some comments that might elicit a receipt or two....goose and gander, anyone?" - Cornette Tweeted.

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS Hmmmm, these are indeed some comments that might elicit a receipt or two....goose and gander, anyone? twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC… Hmmmm, these are indeed some comments that might elicit a receipt or two....goose and gander, anyone? twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

Jim Cornette might be very critical when it comes to Tony Khan's booking, but the veteran hasn't hidden that he's a fan of the AEW World Champion. Only time will tell if the re-surfaced promo is the origin or not.

Missed the latest AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show results via this link

Bully Ray praised CM Punk's promo, pointing out that Hangman Page will have to answer soon or face fan backlash

Punk's recent promo seems to have largely divided the AEW fanbase, while some agree with the points he made, other fans are upset at the low blows directed at Page. According to Fightful, there's some real-life heat between CM Punk and Hangman Page, which could be why the promo was cut so deeply.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the legendary Bully Ray gave his take on Punk's now infamous promo.

“Why go from cowboy sh*t to coward sh*t? Now if Hangman doesn’t answer that coward sh*t line, now people have to look at him like he’s a bit of a b**ch," he said. "If I’m a Hangman fan I’m wondering ‘hey, where were you last night?’ And if you never answer this, and I think he will, because AEW is good at planting a seed here and not coming back to it for a while.” (15:04 onward).

Fans will have to make sure they catch AEW Dynamite next week to see whether or not The Millennial Cowboy comments on CM Punk's promo. Fans will also want to make sure they tune in as the one true AEW World Champion will be decided next week as Punk clashes with Jon Moxley at Dynamite.

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe