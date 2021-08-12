"He looks like he's trying to murder somebody"- CM Punk heaps praise on top AEW star

CM Punk broke his silence and finally spoke about all the speculation surrounding his reported move to AEW. In the process, he heaped a lot of praise on AEW's rising star, Darby Allin.

CM Punk's rumored move to AEW has been the top headline ever since news first broke that the former WWE champion could make his return to the squared circle. If the rumors are true, Punk will be returning after a seven-year hiatus from professional wrestling following his departure from WWE.

While speaking to Sunday Night's Main Event, CM Punk spoke about Darby Allin and had a lot of positive things to say about the former TNT Champion.

"I think Darby Allin is great. Everybody in the wrestling world needs to never do a dive again because you can't do it better than Darby. If you watch Darby wrestle, he looks like he's trying to murder somebody. It doesn't get any better than that. Stop doing dives, everybody," said CM Punk. (H/T: Fightful)

Darby Allin became popular with the AEW fanbase due to his all-action, fearless style of wrestling. Allin isn't afraid to launch himself at anybody and his suicide dive is arguably one of the best in all of professional wrestling.

Darby Allin appeared to call out CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

DARBY ALLIN CALLED OUT CM PUNK #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JzSqEwK4ol — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 29, 2021

On the July 28 episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin appeared in a backstage segment and said that AEW is the place to prove yourself as the "best in the world." CM Punk famously called himself the best in the world when he was in Vince McMahon's promotion and held the WWE Championship for a record 434 days.

Although Allin went on to deny any reference to CM Punk, it's unlikely that it wasn't a hint at the former WWE star joining AEW.

CM Punk vs Darby Allin would be a blockbuster feud. Allin is one of the best workers in AEW and would be a good first opponent for Punk. The mic segments between Sting and CM Punk would be sensational as well.

Darby Allin vs CM Punk at ALL OUT??!! 👀 TAKE MY MONEY!! pic.twitter.com/uJlVCV4R4i — Jeffrey Turner (@JeffyT85) July 29, 2021

Edited by Alan John