Top AEW star turns down CM Punk reference during his Dynamite promo this week

AEW star Darby Allin has refused to admit to any CM Punk reference during his recent promo on Dynamite.

During the Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, the company arguably dropped multiple teases for the potential debut of the former WWE Superstar. Legendary commentator Tony Schiavone delivered the announcement on behalf of Tony Khan, stating that the AEW Rampage show will be held in Chicago for the second week.

The hearsay was enough for fans to get into a frenzy, but the next segment added another layer of excitement to it. Darby Allin, alongside Sting, appeared for a backstage interview where the former TNT champion laid out a challenge to anyone for the Rampage Show.

He explicitly mentioned that even if the opponent was the best in the world, he wouldn't back down from the fight.

This got the entire wrestling community talking and speculating that CM Punk's much-anticipated arrival could happen in his native city of Chicago. However, Darby Allin denied any such reference while appearing on a virtual meet and greet for the Asylum Wrestling Store.

The former TNT champion stated that his promo was directed at AEW star Sammy Guevara. Guevara has often acknowledged himself as the best wrestler to lace up a pair of boots:

"No, that's more Sammy Guevara, because he calls himself the best ever. Yeah, well people read into it too much. Sammy Guevara calls himself the best ever so... it's cool, dude. It's awesome that people actually care and wanna know what's going on." (H/T- POST Wrestling)

AEW star Darby Allin is certainly trying to divert the topic. It is understandable as no superstar would ever confirm someone's signing in the company on behalf of Tony Khan. Especially when it is about a popular name like CM Punk.

Who could CM Punk target if he arrives in AEW?

If Darby Allin's recent promo is any indication, fans may be able to expect CM Punk to show up during the second episode of AEW Rampage to confront the former TNT Champion.

With the All Out event not far away, the company could then book a massive CM Punk vs Darby Allin feud. Given that the pay-per-view will be held in Chicago, it would make sense for the former WWE Superstar to have his first match at the show.

