CM Punk hints at a surprising change ahead of title match against top AEW star

CM Punk, one of the world's most popular superstars, has teased bringing back a piece of his past. This would be his first WWE Theme Song, which fans have not heard since 2011.

His first theme song, "This Fire Burns" by Killswitch Engage, was one of the most popular ones across the promotion back in the early 2010s. It immediately brought in significant reactions from the crowd until he shifted to his "Cult of Personality" theme song that he's still using now.

On his Instagram story earlier today, the former AEW World Champion posted a picture of himself during Collision wearing an "I'm a Collision guy" t-shirt with his old theme song posted as the background music, possibly hinting it being used somewhere along the road.

CM Punk is to bring WWE Hall of Famer to AEW on the next episode of Collision

In the previous episode of Collision, CM Punk revealed his "Real" World Championship. Ricky Starks immediately stepped up to the plate to challenge Punk for his title.

The Straight Edge Superstar claimed that Starks could not win without cheating. This was why the pair discussed a special referee for their match. Starks was ready for any official that Punk would choose, even someone from the past.

Punk announced Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat as the guest referee for the match, someone he trusted to be completely fair based on past experiences.

The Second City Saint may be gearing up to bring back remnants of his past, as he is seemingly trying to return to his glory days. This has not been the first time he has referenced a past gimmick, as he showcased his ROH theme song against MJF last year.

