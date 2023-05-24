CM Punk is holding all the cards ahead of AEW Collison's premiere episode, says veteran (Exclusive)

With the recent announcement of AEW Collision, anticipation has reached a fever pitch, and veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes that CM Punk is the one holding all the cards.

AEW Collision, set to take place on June 17, has been shrouded in mystery. While details about the event and its venue have been limited, one name that has been on everyone's lips is CM Punk. His potential involvement in the show has become a topic of intense speculation and discussion among wrestling enthusiasts.

On the latest edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris, Bill Apter discussed the excitement surrounding AEW Collision and Punk's enigmatic status.

"There's so much talk going on all over the internet now about this AEW Collision show, and where is it going to be held? This is like a last-minute thing. They had a date for this, everything planned. Now, supposedly on Dynamite, there'll be another announcement coming. So usually, you know, these things should be organized to the point where it's locked in the TV time... All they care about is where CM Punk [is] gonna be ... I think it's a partial thing. I think Punk is holding the cards here," Apter said. [31:11 - 32:06]

Apter also believes that Punk is holding all the cards in this situation, and everyone's attention is solely on him and his potential return to the ring.

Update on CM Punk's status for AEW Collision

News has emerged in the ongoing speculation surrounding CM Punk's potential return to All Elite Wrestling.

According to Fightful Select, there have been significant advancements in the talks surrounding the former WWE World Champion's comeback. While the exact nature of these discussions remains undisclosed, sources close to Punk have indicated positive developments.

-- Fightful Select "People close to CM Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17." -- Fightful Select https://t.co/axGZwhbuuy

Many insiders firmly believe Punk will make his presence felt at the highly anticipated Collision event on June 17. However, it's crucial to approach this information with caution until an official announcement is made either by promotion or by Punk himself.

Previous reports hinted at a legal letter sent to Punk by All Elite Wrestling, but the details surrounding the matter remain veiled in secrecy.

Wrestling fans eagerly await confirmation from the involved parties, hoping to witness the long-awaited return of CM Punk to the wrestling ring.

