"CM Punk joining the Bloodline confirmed" - Wrestling world predicts former AEW World Champion's WWE return to SmackDown next week

The wrestling world is still unsure of CM Punk's current status within All Elite Wrestling. With WWE SmackDown set to take place in Chicago next week, they are predicting that The Straight Edge Superstar might make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The two-time AEW World Champion was suspended in September following the 'Brawl-Out' incident. There have been rumors that Punk might be interested in returning to WWE, speculating that he may no longer be happy with his time in All Elite Wrestling.

Next week WWE SmackDown will be taking place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. It is a loaded card as Roman Reigns is set to return, and there will be two title matches, one for the Intercontinental title and the other for the Women's Tag Team titles.

Fans speculated that the former WWE Champion might return to either pledge his allegiance to The Bloodline or go for the workhorse title.

Misa Sasekage @MisaSasekage CM Punk about to debut and it'll be Punk vs Ricochet vs GUNTHER. Remember this tweet. #SmackDown CM Punk about to debut and it'll be Punk vs Ricochet vs GUNTHER. Remember this tweet. #SmackDown

AllDay 🚀 @JkiddroxTV Ricochet won tonight so he catching a L next week. Then CM Punk returns #smackdown Ricochet won tonight so he catching a L next week. Then CM Punk returns #smackdown

Some felt that The Best in the World should be the one to dethrone The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

^•^ @_K3YL0 If only CM Punk came back to WWE to beat Roman Reigns for the title If only CM Punk came back to WWE to beat Roman Reigns for the title 😞

That Turtle Who Games @TurtleClipzzz @italkwrasslin cm punk vs reigns rock beat punk have punk beat roman than rock and roman can settle there thing @italkwrasslin cm punk vs reigns rock beat punk have punk beat roman than rock and roman can settle there thing

freakinP1S @TheVoices_1

@Sportskeeda My guess cm punk will be returning to @WWE most probably from the event he left off #RoyalRumble n will beat @WWE RomanReigns for the championship and then will be beaten by @_Theory1 at a future point of tym My guess cm punk will be returning to @WWE most probably from the event he left off #RoyalRumble n will beat @WWERomanReigns for the championship and then will be beaten by @_Theory1 at a future point of tym@Sportskeeda

Fans also had other predictions for CM Punk's return and felt that this time around, The Best in the World would be happy to be back.

PPPPPPunkhausen @Sleepgardsormr I still think Triple H wants CM Punk back in WWE because he knows it’ll draw money. Imagine Cody vs. Punk for the WWE Championship. I need it. I still think Triple H wants CM Punk back in WWE because he knows it’ll draw money. Imagine Cody vs. Punk for the WWE Championship. I need it.

People felt that The Straight Edge Superstar shouldn't return to WWE after his comments about the promotion and his rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum.

Dexter J. Neps (Chuck Spadina) @DexJNeps @JustTalkWrestle The whole CM Punk/AEW debacle. This time, at least we know who was really at fault with his exit from WWE. In other words, he is his own worst enemy. @JustTalkWrestle The whole CM Punk/AEW debacle. This time, at least we know who was really at fault with his exit from WWE. In other words, he is his own worst enemy.

angryogre46 @wolfgar33 @alexablissguys I can't stand cm punk I hope he never comes back to WWE @alexablissguys I can't stand cm punk I hope he never comes back to WWE

The Straight Edge Savior is recovering from an injury and has returned to work as a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting.

Do you think the self-proclaimed Best in the World will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

