"CM Punk joining the Bloodline confirmed" - Wrestling world predicts former AEW World Champion's WWE return to SmackDown next week

The wrestling world is still unsure of CM Punk's current status within All Elite Wrestling. With WWE SmackDown set to take place in Chicago next week, they are predicting that The Straight Edge Superstar might make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.
The two-time AEW World Champion was suspended in September following the 'Brawl-Out' incident. There have been rumors that Punk might be interested in returning to WWE, speculating that he may no longer be happy with his time in All Elite Wrestling.
Next week WWE SmackDown will be taking place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. It is a loaded card as Roman Reigns is set to return, and there will be two title matches, one for the Intercontinental title and the other for the Women's Tag Team titles.
Fans speculated that the former WWE Champion might return to either pledge his allegiance to The Bloodline or go for the workhorse title.
Some felt that The Best in the World should be the one to dethrone The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
Fans also had other predictions for CM Punk's return and felt that this time around, The Best in the World would be happy to be back.
People felt that The Straight Edge Superstar shouldn't return to WWE after his comments about the promotion and his rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum.
The Straight Edge Savior is recovering from an injury and has returned to work as a commentator at Cage Fury Fighting.
Do you think the self-proclaimed Best in the World will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.
