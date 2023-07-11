CM Punk once jokingly challenged former WWE Superstar and top AEW act for a fight in the UFC

Let's take a look at the time when CM Punk facetiously laid out a challenge for a former WWE Superstar and top AEW talents to a fight in UFC. The stars in question are Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks.

The two-time AEW World Champion has competed in multiple promotions. He also tried his luck in UFC. In December 2014, after parting ways with WWE, the self-proclaimed Best in the World signed with the MMA promotion.

For several months there was no update regarding whom Punk would step inside the Octagon against. During a Q&A session in July 2015, he jokingly claimed that since there is no opponent to fight, he would be competing against Colt Cabana or former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

"Yeah there you go, who said..., I'm going to fight Colt Cabana. Colt Cabana or the Young Bucks," CM Punk said. [00:00 - 00:07]

Joe  @ProWrestlingJoe Before his UFC debut in a Q&A on July 24th 2015, Punk was asked who from wrestling he'd like to fight in the Octagon.



After struggling to come up with anyone, he jokingly says Before his UFC debut in a Q&A on July 24th 2015, Punk was asked who from wrestling he'd like to fight in the Octagon. After struggling to come up with anyone, he jokingly says https://t.co/SSYrAoLIw1

Cabana used to be one of the best friends of the Second City Saint. The Young Bucks, on the other hand, are also not on good terms with Punk following the alleged backstage brawl at AEW All Out 2022.

What happened between former WWE Champion CM Punk and his former friend Colt Cabana?

It is well-documented that both Cabana and The Straight Edge Savior were good friends with each other. The two began their pro wrestling careers back in 1999. The two also wrestled in WWE simultaneously, but the 43-year-old's run was not as prolific as CM Punk's.

After the latter left WWE in 2014, he went on Cabana's podcast to claim that Dr. Chris Amann for misdiagnosing his MSRAF Staff infection. Dr. Amann later sued both Punk and his friend for defamation.

The rift in Punk and Cabana's friendship began there. Both managed to win the lawsuit. However, the former ROH Tag Team Champion later sued the Second City Saint for fraud.

Cabana claimed that Punk had verbally agreed that he would compensate Cabana's legal expenses. Later, the lawsuit was dropped.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We have been experiencing the fallout of CM Punk and Colt Cabana's 2014 podcast for 8 years now. We have been experiencing the fallout of CM Punk and Colt Cabana's 2014 podcast for 8 years now.

In a tweet in 2019, the Second City Saint claimed that Cabana was greedy as the money he offered wasn't enough.

Would you like to see the two stars settle their differences and patch up? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit UFC and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes