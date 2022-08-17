"I never see that" - Wrestling legend makes bold claim on the escalation of CM Punk and Jon Moxley's feud in AEW (Exclusive)

CM Punk and Jon Moxley are seemingly destined for a high-profile feud after the former's return on AEW Dynamite. However, a wrestling veteran has pointed out a significant issue with the world champions' rivalry.

Despite being sidelined due to injury, Punk held on to the AEW World Championship during his hiatus. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley was crowned the interim world champion at the Forbidden Door event. With The Second City Saint's recent return, both stars are expected to lock horns over the coveted title.

During the most recent episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo highlighted how the aforementioned rivalry isn't receiving the spotlight on AEW programming.

“I know I sound like a broken record, and I apologize for that. Here’s what it comes down to: they have to make it important. It just can’t be another wrestling segment on the show! There has to be a main story or main angle that is the draw. Your entire show needs to revolve around that story. And I never see that, bro," Russo noted. (04:06 onward).

Check out the full episode below:

Russo also opined that AEW is not taking the opportunity to build a good story around the world championship.

"Can it be important if they make it important? Yes! Absolutely! One thousand percent! If I was in AEW right now, I would make it important! But, when you present it, bro, as just another segment of the show, guess what? It’s just another segment of the show! It needs to be built, and it can be built, but again to be the broken record: you have to understand writing to tell a good story." (05:25 onward).

With the All Out pay-per-view coming up in September, it remains to be seen if CM Punk and Jon Moxley will square off at the show.`

Vince Russo on how AEW can heat up the feud between CM Punk and Jon Moxley

CM Punk has had a storied career, with most of his most memorable moments coming down to his passionate promos, including the infamous pipe-bomb during his WWE tenure.

During the same episode, the veteran writer noted the right blend of reality and logic could intensify the feud between the two world champions.

"When you’re in doubt in writing wrestling, you always go to reality and logic. Reality and logic. That’s what I’d do. But to immediately throw the both of them together? That is one hundred percent lack of writing! One thousand percent! Anybody can do that, bro," Russo pointed out. (12:16 onward).

CM Punk seems to have fully recovered from his injury, as he was involved in a heated brawl on last week's Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see how this rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

