"CM Punk was being a little b**ch" - Veteran spills the beans on AEW star's confrontation with WWE legend backstage

CM Punk has seemingly had quite a number of backstage altercations across his career, and recently wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recalled his squabble with the legendary Tony Atlas in OVW.

Mr. USA began his career as a bodybuilder before transitioning into pro wrestling and becoming a WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Rocky Johnson - The Rock's father. Eventually, he became a WWE Hall of Famer and is considered an industry icon.

During his recent appearance on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Kenny Bolin recalled Punk's infamous altercation with Atlas from his perspective.

"Tony Atlas came to OVW and he gave a speech to the boys and I was gonna hang around for this one. (…) So they [CM Punk and his friends] were all kind of trying to s**t on Tony’s speech, and Punk is saying ‘I don’t know why you’re talking to me, I’ve performed at Madison Square Garden.’ Tony basically says, in a nutshell, ‘Yeah, b**ch, did you ever sell it out?’ And then Punk didn’t have anything to say. But it got very confrontational, Punk was being a little b**ch." [00:42 to 01:38].

CM Punk once gave his account of the altercation with Tony Atlas

During an interview with Starrcast, Punk recalled the events from earlier that night and detailed how he met Atlas before appearing on a dark show in OVW. According to the veteran, Mr. USA didn't recognize him and made remarks about his wrist tape. At this time, The Second City Saint was already the ECW Champion, and due to this, found the remarks out of place.

By the time the aforementioned speech occurred, Atlas seemed to have a bone to pick with CM Punk and allegedly called him "an a**hole" multiple times for not following his advice before Punk realized what was happening. Once he did, The Straight Edge Star confronted Tony Atlas and tried to explain that he was already done with OVW at this point and didn't need his advice.

Despite CM Punk's hilarious account, he claimed that he'd already buried the hatchet with the WWE Hall of Famer and "hugged it out." Years later, even Tony Atlas admitted that he was the one at fault.

