Big update on CM Punk's Dynamite future ahead of rumored AEW return at 'Collision' – Reports

CM Punk's AEW return looks to be fast approaching with the impending debut of All Elite Wrestling's new show Collision, but if he's exclusive to Saturday nights, what does the future hold for the Straight Edge Superstar in regards to Dynamite?

The former AEW World Champion has been gone for eight months at the time of writing, with numerous rumors swirling around relating to his future. However, it seems his future will be on Saturday nights.

All Elite Wrestling is looking to premiere its new show Collision on June 17th, with the debut episode taking place at the United Center in Chicago, the same place that Punk made his AEW debut.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @AndrewZarian AEW will be running the United Center on Saturday, June 17th. AEW will be running the United Center on Saturday, June 17th. - @AndrewZarian https://t.co/5MpBS841vx

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update relating to CM Punk's future in AEW, and whether or not he will be on Dynamite anymore if he's exclusive to Collision.

“Punk will be the star of Collision most weeks, but he will be on Dynamite at times when needed. Those with unresolved issues with Punk would be on Collision the week he’s on Dynamite. The idea is to get people to resolve issues but that hasn’t happened yet nor has there been any notable progress." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer did note that these plans could change at any moment, but for right now the idea is to try and keep everyone as happy as possible as another backstage incident would be damaging for the company.

CM Punk won't be the only major attraction on AEW Collision

Given the magnitude of CM Punk's return to the company, it's only fair that AEW loads its first show in the United Center since Forbidden Door with a lot of memorable action.

Not only will there be big matches, but Dave Meltzer has previously stated that there will also be a big surprise or debut at the June 17th event.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".



Very interesting. WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".Very interesting. https://t.co/8R8skmrJrJ

Some of the names that have been circulating online in regards to debuts include Goldberg, Mercedes Moné and Kota Ibushi, whereas the names being thrown around relating to a return include Miro, Kris Statlander and Andrade El Idolo.

Are you looking forward to AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes