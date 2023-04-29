"Shows how stupid WWE really is" - Twitter is split over the potential debut of 2-time Universal Champion in AEW

AEW is set to premiere its brand-new show, Collision, on June 17th at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. However, the thought of a former WWE Universal Champion potentially showing up has fans on Twitter split.

The former champion in question is Goldberg, who recently became a free agent after his legends contract with WWE expired. Like many people who leave World Wrestling Entertainment, the first question many people ask is, "are they joining AEW?"

The reason why Bill's name is in everyone's mouth is due to the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The publication speculated that All Elite Wrestling is planning a big debut or return to go along with CM Punk's impending appearance.

Goldberg is one of the front-runners to fill the role of a potential debutant, which some fans on Twitter are happy about, while others are dreading the thought of it.

Other major names that have been thrown around in regard to who could show up are CM Punk's wife, AJ Mendez, former TNT Champion Miro, and former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné.

Will the former WWE Universal Champion show up at the United Center on June 17th? Only time will tell!

AEW's newest show will force the roster to be split in half

One of the main problems that people have had with All Elite Wrestling in recent months is that the roster is so big that many top talents get lost in the shuffle and lose the momentum they have when they first arrive.

That problem could be a thing of the past when AEW Collision hits people's TV screens. An entirely separate crew will be in charge of the show, with an exclusive roster being assigned to it as well.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea is for CM Punk and FTR to be the main stars of Collision on Saturday nights. Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and the Blackpool Combat Club will be tasked with leading Dynamite every Wednesday.

Due to the fact that there hasn't been any sort of announcement from AEW or Tony Khan regarding the matter, it's unclear how the brand split will work, especially when you throw shows like Rampage, Dark, and Ring of Honor TV on top of it. But rest assured, a new era of All Elite Wrestling will begin on June 17th.

