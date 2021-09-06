CM Punk's first comments after his match at AEW All Out

CM Punk made his first comments after his in-ring return at AEW All Out. Following his victory over Darby Allin in Chicago, Punk took to Twitter to post a screengrab from 2013, where he had previously mentioned that wrestling isn't fun anymore.

However, following his return to in-ring competition for the first time in seven years, Punk's message was loud and clear: he's once again enjoying pro wrestling.

Here's the tweet from CM Punk, who has found his groove following his return:

At All Out, Punk and Allin put together one of the best matches from the stacked pay-per-view card. While there were concerns of Punk struggling from ring rust, the former WWE Superstar didn't miss a beat in his first match since 2014.

Being the hometown favorite, the pressure was certainly on Punk to deliver and, eventually, get his hand raised. It's now safe to say that The Second City Saint checked off both from his list as not only did he and Allin deliver a great match but Punk also got off to a winning start in AEW.

What could be next in store for CM Punk in AEW?

Following Punk's win, it remains to be seen what could be next for him. Punk could be on his way to a fresh feud in the aftermath of All Out, but, as things stand, AEW is yet to announce or tease what's next for the former WWE Champion.

Having made his debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Punk's still quite new to the promotion. The Chicago native has made it clear that he'll be competing for a while and fans can expect him to get involved in fresh feuds moving forward.

For CM Punk, the goal will obviously be to become AEW World Champion. But before that, he'd want to keep improving on his AEW record.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh