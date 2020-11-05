CM Punk makes fun of Chris Jericho on Twitter

AEW Star Chris Jericho's latest tweet about the US Presidential Election sparked outrage among fans, and several professional wrestlers criticized him for the same as well. Jericho had stated that he isn't a political person, but he finds it strange that it's taking such a long time to find out who emerged victorious in the election. Now, former WWE Superstar CM Punk has taken a shot at Jericho for his tweet as well.

Punk didn't directly mention Jericho in his tweet, but one look at it makes it clear as day that he is mocking Jericho. Check out Chris Jericho and CM Punk's tweets below:

Im not a political person, but is it strange to anybody else, that for the first time ever, we have to wait a day...2 days...5 days...10 days...to find out who won the the presidential race? — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2020

iM nOt A pOlItIcAl PeRsOn pic.twitter.com/7B6kYNTBF4 — player/coach (@CMPunk) November 4, 2020

CM Punk and Chris Jericho have had in-ring outings in the past

Back in 2012, when CM Punk was the WWE Champion, he kicked off a feud with Jericho on the road to WrestleMania 28. The angle saw Jericho bringing CM Punk's personal life into the mix and berating him for the same. At the event, Punk came out victorious and retained his WWE title.

A major reason why fans are angry at Jericho's tweet is that he clearly stated that he isn't a political person, but has previously donated a good amount of money to Donald Trump. Punk has been pretty vocal about Trump's run as POTUS, and he couldn't help but mock Jericho when the former WWE Superstar made the tweet.