CM Punk mocks 69-year old WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Collision

CM Punk has never been one to avoid controversy in WWE or AEW. His most unabashed side was displayed on the most recent edition of Collision when he seemingly mocked Hulk Hogan.

The Second City Saint took on Ricky Starks in the main event of the Saturday Night Show for the "Real" AEW World Championship. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat was the special guest referee for the blockbuster clash, and the match lived up to its billing.

Ricky Starks tried to pin the Voice of the Voiceless with his feet on the ropes, but Steamboat did not allow it. CM Punk used that as an opportunity to roll up the former FTW Champion to win and retain. During the match, the former WWE Champion seemingly took a shot at Hulk Hogan.

He made the Hulkster's signature ear-cupping gesture and also delivered the Atomic Leg Drop to his opponent. This is not the first time the two-time Money in the Bank winner has mocked the WWE legend, doing something similar a few weeks back.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed CM Punk is worse than Hulk Hogan

Despite his greatness as a professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan was always associated with controversy. He had a notorious reputation for indulging in plenty of backstage politics to push himself as the biggest star, leading to downfalls of major companies like WCW and TNA.

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about CM Punk's dislike for the Hulkster, claiming that the former ROH World Champion is anti-Hogan because he is much worse than the former leader of the New World Order.

"All these hardcore wrestling fans and Punk himself is so anti-Hogan because [they think] he's selfish and whatnot. Punk's worse!" said Bischoff. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk's return to AEW has given the company a much-needed boost. Collision has been an excellent show so far, and the Second City Saint is the driving force behind that as the face of the program.

Samoa Joe challenged the former AEW World Champion to a huge match at All In in Wembley Stadium, continuing their multi-year storyline that was renewed in the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here