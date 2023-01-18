CM Punk and multiple AEW stars mourn loss of Jay Briscoe's untimely passing

The wrestling community and fans were saddened by the sudden passing of Jay Briscoe in a car accident at the age of 38. Many AEW stars expressed their condolences upon hearing the news of his death.
On January 18th, AEW President and the owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan, announced the passing of ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. In his statement, Khan expressed his condolences to the Briscoe family and said that he would do whatever he could to support them during this difficult time.
The news of Jay Briscoe's passing was met with an outpouring of grief from the wrestling community. Wrestling figures such as CM Punk, Malakai Black, Cash Wheeler, Britt Baker and other AEW stars expressed their sadness and shared heartfelt messages in honor of the late wrestler.
Check out their reactions below:
Jay, along with his brother Mark Briscoe had a successful run as a tag team, winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship 13 times, including their most recent victory in the Final Battle 2022 when they defeated FTR. Jay himself also held the ROH World Championship title.
We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.
