CM Punk and multiple AEW stars mourn loss of Jay Briscoe's untimely passing

The wrestling community and fans were saddened by the sudden passing of Jay Briscoe in a car accident at the age of 38. Many AEW stars expressed their condolences upon hearing the news of his death.

On January 18th, AEW President and the owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan, announced the passing of ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. In his statement, Khan expressed his condolences to the Briscoe family and said that he would do whatever he could to support them during this difficult time.

The news of Jay Briscoe's passing was met with an outpouring of grief from the wrestling community. Wrestling figures such as CM Punk, Malakai Black, Cash Wheeler, Britt Baker and other AEW stars expressed their sadness and shared heartfelt messages in honor of the late wrestler.

Rest In Peace Jamin Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.Rest In Peace Jamin One of the top highlights of my short ROH run and career was being able to not only work with the Briscoes, but having the absolute privilege to wrestle Mark and Jay. One of the best wrestlers to ever do it and always so nice and helpful to everyone.Rest in peace. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu… One of the top highlights of my short ROH run and career was being able to not only work with the Briscoes, but having the absolute privilege to wrestle Mark and Jay. One of the best wrestlers to ever do it and always so nice and helpful to everyone. Rest in peace. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Daniel “Cash” Wheeler @CashWheelerFTR I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay. I’ve been in tears since I heard the news. I just don’t have the words. Rest in Peace Jay.

ANGELS @Alan_V_Angels I watched The Double Dog collar match 3 times in the 24 hrs after it aired.



I haven’t done that with any other match since I was a kid.



RIP Jay Briscoe I watched The Double Dog collar match 3 times in the 24 hrs after it aired. I haven’t done that with any other match since I was a kid.RIP Jay Briscoe

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. I'm deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Jay Briscoe. He was always the kindest to me during my time in ROH. My heart goes out to the entire family. I don't have the right words but I just wanted to say that he was such a good man. 💔

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family. Devastating news. My heart breaks for Jay Briscoe’s family.

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo



Praying for his family Man, this is so sad.Praying for his family Man, this is so sad. Praying for his family ❤️🙏

Sonny Kiss @SonnyKissXO @TonyKhan Quality man that we lost. So very heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones. @TonyKhan Quality man that we lost. So very heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones. 💔

Private Party @IsiahKassidy



My condolences to all his family & friends. Rest in Paradise Jay 🏽 I was fortunate to share the ring with one of the dopest dudes in & outside the ring. Thank you for all the contributions you made to the business.My condolences to all his family & friends. Rest in Paradise Jay I was fortunate to share the ring with one of the dopest dudes in & outside the ring. Thank you for all the contributions you made to the business.My condolences to all his family & friends. Rest in Paradise Jay 🙏🏽 https://t.co/u9i6WwBTCO

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes



I see you all, Thank you 🏼 Life is so short. Take a breath, harness all of your bad and good energy and just LOVE. Family is only thing that matters. #KeepSteppin I see you all, Thank you Life is so short. Take a breath, harness all of your bad and good energy and just LOVE. Family is only thing that matters. #KeepSteppinI see you all, Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/n6qwi9DWLy

Jay, along with his brother Mark Briscoe had a successful run as a tag team, winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship 13 times, including their most recent victory in the Final Battle 2022 when they defeated FTR. Jay himself also held the ROH World Championship title.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

