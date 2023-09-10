CM Punk needs to fix one habit for Triple H to agree to a sit-down meeting, says Eric Bischoff

CM Punk was recently fired from AEW for a backstage incident during the All In pay-per-view in London. With speculations about the future of the Straight Edge Superstar running wild among the wrestling community, Eric Bischoff gave his opinion about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.

During a recent episode of Strictly Business, Bischoff said that Phil Brooks (CM Punk), who left WWE in 2014, should first realize that he has just a few more wrestling years left, and he can end his career on a high note by joining WWE, and at the same time, making a lot of money.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the 44-year-old should accept responsibility for his actions and fix the bad habit holding him back. Eric Bischoff continued, saying that Punk should then have an honest conversation with Paul Levesque (Triple H), who is smart and would understand the opportunity.

"However, if Phil can realize that he's much like anybody that's got a bad habit, eventually if you've got a bad habit that's holding you back from being more successful, then you've gotta fix that bad habit. If Phil can do that and sit down and have an honest conversation with Paul Levesque — Paul Levesque's a smart dude. I think if Paul Levesque were to truly believe Phil Brooks, then I think there's a shot. The situation, the environment would be a lot different in WWE than it was in AEW." Eric Biscoff said (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Bischoff further added:

"The culture in WWE, I don't think, is going to be such or is such that he's burned too many bridges and there's no way," Bischoff added. "I don't believe that at all. I believe it's all up to Phil Brooks and how honest he's capable of being with himself. And what his goals are. He may have enough money in the bank after this last run to not give a f***." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Dutch Mantell claims Tony Khan was in tears backstage after firing CM Punk

Punk debuted in All Elite Wrestling in August 2021, and his run initially looked promising as he became the AEW World Champion within a year. However, things did not go well for the Second City Saint as he was recently fired by the Jacksonville-based company with Tony Khan announcing the news on the September 2, 2023, episode of AEW Collision in front of Punk's hometown (Chicago) crowd.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, the WWE Legend Dutch Mantell said that Tony Khan should have given a live address in Chicago and claimed the CEO was in tears backstage after the announcement.

“I heard that he got, and I don’t know if this is true or not, [...] he went into the back and I heard he had tears in his eyes. Tony, come on, brother. Please. I mean, that’s embarrassing. That embarrasses me.”

