CM Punk needs to win the 2025 Money in the Bank contract and cash in on surprising title, says AEW star

A current AEW star has asked CM Punk to win the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match and cash in the contract on an interesting title. The Second City Saint has already won the briefcase two times in his career.

Ad

CM Punk should win the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank contract, according to AEW star Danhausen. The Too Nice Too Evil star has not competed on All Elite Wrestling television since featuring in a battle royal at Worlds End 2023. However, he has been quite active on the independent wrestling scene amid his absence from the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming.

Danhausen is known for his hilarious social media interactions with his real-life friend, Punk. Recently, The Second City Saint was live on Instagram, answering questions from fans. Interestingly, the face-painted star also slid into the live chat and jokingly asked Punk to win the Money in the Bank contract this year and cash it in on the WWE Speed Championship.

Ad

Trending

"Win MITB and cash it in on the SPEED Championship," Danhausen wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punk won the Money in the Bank contract in 2008 and 2009. He also managed to successfully cash in on the World Heavyweight Championship both times. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint reigns supreme this time.

CM Punk once p**sed off a top AEW star

Top AEW star Will Ospreay recently opened up about his relationship with CM Punk. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet two months ago, Ospreay disclosed that while he never had an issue with Punk, the WWE legend once p**sed him off by supposedly lying to him about steakhouses in Chicago.

Ad

"For me, I’ve never had an issue with him. He’s always been lovely to me, except for this one time that really pi**ed me off because I said to him, 'Are there any decent steakhouses in Chicago?' And he said, 'I promise you, I will get you a steakhouse.' Showed up in Chicago, no steakhouses,” Ospreay said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Punk is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, while Will Ospreay is set to compete in the Owen Hart Cup final against "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More