AEW star Will Ospreay reveals the one time CM Punk "really pi**ed" him off

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay recently opened up about one of his interactions with WWE Superstar CM Punk. The Aerial Assassin also revealed that he missed out on having a match against Punk.

Will Ospreay made multiple appearances in AEW when CM Punk was one of the top stars in the company, but they never crossed paths on TV. After Punk's contract was terminated in 2023, the possibility of a match or an on-screen interaction between him and Ospreay became relatively low. The former NJPW star later signed a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, The Aerial Assassin revealed that he narrowly missed having a match with The Second City Saint in AEW. Ospreay also disclosed that he always had a healthy relationship with Punk.

“Yeah, just narrowly missed it. But it is what it is, no issues with him on my side of things, I hope he’s doing well. [That could have been a magic match]. It could have been, but things happen and like things transpire."

During the same chat, Ospreay joked about how Punk once "pi**ed" him off by promising to find him a decent steakhouse in Chicago and failing.

"For me, I’ve never had an issue with him. He’s always been lovely to me, except for this one time that really pi**ed me off because I said to him, 'Are there any decent steakhouses in Chicago?' And he said, 'I promise you, I will get you a steakhouse.' Showed up in Chicago, no steakhouses.” [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

CM Punk is set for a huge match on Monday

CM Punk has been feuding with Seth Rollins for several months now. The Second City Saint defeated Rollins in their first match in 2025 on RAW's Netflix premiere. During this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match, Rollins cost Punk a potential win, and their rivalry is now more intense than ever.

After a huge brawl on RAW this past week, Punk and Rollins are set to collide inside a steel cage next Monday on RAW.

Punk and Rollins' matches at WrestleMania 41 have yet to be determined. It remains to be seen what transpires in the steel cage match.

