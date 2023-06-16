CM Punk opens up on his relationship with Tony Khan after controversial AEW All Out incident

CM Punk recently discussed his current relationship with AEW President Tony Khan, addressing rumors about them after the All Out media scrum last year.

The Second City Saint's All Elite run came to a grinding halt last year after winning the World Championship, owing to the infamous backstage brawl that happened after the pay-per-view. While details of the conflict have never been made public, it did result in several suspensions.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Punk stated that he had apologized to Tony Khan for his actions, and the relationship between the two has improved.

"The first thing I said to Tony when I sat down with him and spoke to him after it was, 'Man, I'm really sorry I put you in that position,'" Punk said. "I apologize for the scrum. But when you've watched that scrum, you're looking at a very, very frustrated guy who had told people. That's not the first time he heard all that. It's not the first time lawyers were told all that. And I was just looking for something to be done and nothing got done.

He further added:

"So, if you want something done right, you got to do it yourself. And I just didn't approach it in the right manner, but tension was high. I was very, very pissed. I pretty much knew that I had just injured myself again. I was hurt, and I was disappointed. Yeah, it's very easy for me to say I regret that and I handled it the wrong way, 100%." (H/T:ESPN)

CM Punk also spoke about his match with Hangman Adam Page at AEW All Out

The Second City Saint was apparently not happy with how the match with Hangman Page happened.

In the same interview with ESPN, he explained that the former AEW World Champion had chopped him on his mouth once, leaving him wondering whether it was on purpose. He also talked about how he was bound to defend himself, especially after Hangman went off-script in a promo segment before their match.

As of now, it remains to be seen what CM Punk plans to do next.

What do you make of CM Punk's comments? Let us know down below.

