"It poisoned everything for me" - CM Punk reveals the real reason behind his issues with AEW star Hangman Page

CM Punk's infamous media scrum after last year's All Out pay-per-view is considered by many to have begun the controversy. However, in his recent ESPN interview, the star revealed that Hangman Page took liberties in their bout aside from making personal remarks during a promo.

Some fans have speculated that Punk's issues all began when Hangman Page had a "shoot" promo against the star. The veteran briefly touched on this and noted that it infuriated him.

Speaking to ESPN in a recent exclusive interview, CM Punk revealed that Hangman Page overstepped during their clash.

"And I proceed to have what I think is a garbage match because I'm trying to protect myself on stuff instead of actually just working and trying to put on the best performance I can," Punk said. "I'm keeping an eye out. He chopped me in the mouth one time, and I'm just like, 'OK, did you do that on purpose?' You chip my tooth, and I'm like, 'All right, should I give him a receipt?'"

Punk continued, noting that Page has never faced the consequences of these actions.

"It changes the dynamic. It poisoned everything for me, and it made it all really, really ugly, and that was what set all of this off, and here we are over a year later and ain't s**t been done about it." (H/T ESPN)

It remains to be seen how the AEW roster will react to CM Punk's interview, but according to some reports, many stars are already dreading some negative feedback.

Miro recently shared his experiences with CM Punk ahead of his return during AEW Collision

Many reports after the "Brawl Out Incident" have alleged that the roster has turned against Punk after the controversy. However, since then, quite a number of stars have spoken out in support of The Straight Edge star.

During his recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, The Redeemer only had positive things to say about The Second City Saint.

“I get along with him fine (Miro said about CM Punk). Every time we talk, I feel like we have a mutual respect. Yeah, so I’ve never had anything bad, like engaged with him but you know, everybody hears a whole bunch of things." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Miro also briefly touched on all the people who have problems with CM Punk and urged them to do something about it or just "cry in their mansion." According to The Redeemer, there's no use in all the lashing out, as everyone's responsible for their own actions.

