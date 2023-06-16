Update on backstage reaction to CM Punk's ESPN interview - Report

With CM Punk's AEW return right around the corner, he seems to have been trapped with more controversy. New reports have emerged on the backstage reaction to his recent ESPN interview.

It was previously reported by Fightful Select that the Second City Saint was recently interviewed by ESPN. In the said interview Punk supposedly had some strong comments about The Elite.

In the latest PWTorch episode, Wade Keller reported that Tony Khan and the rest of the AEW roster were well aware of the former WWE Champion's comments during the ESPN interview.

"From everybody I talked to in AEW [and] I've talked to a handful of people since last night in various positions of that company. Everyone's bracing for this. But my understanding is that Tony Khan knows what was said and others do to," Wade Keller said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Keller also claimed that he is convinced that the issues between Punk and The Elite are yet to be resolved.

"Maybe there's gonna be some internal finessing of what happened but the impression I get is things aren't better with Punk and The Elite and the satellite members of the anti-Punk group in AEW. Things are not at all better. Someone in AEW just said, 'yeah, we're keeping them apart for a while still." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Fightful Select also recently reported that the self-proclaimed Best in the World had signed documents to protect AEW. Thus, he cannot say anything disparaging comments about the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Keller also seemingly confirmed this report and claimed that Punk did not say anything that would breach the said agreement.

Ahead of his AEW return CM Punk says that he has a lot of things to get off his chest

Hyping up the Second City Saint's return, AEW aired a special video package featuring CM Punk. During the promo, he emphasized the fact that he still had a lot more to achieve in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“The only thing that’s certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing’s certain. I’m coming back for the same reasons I came to AEW in the first place. I got scores to settle. There’s still things left to do. Saturday, the 17th of June, Collision, The United Centre. I don’t know what I’m going to do or say till I have that microphone in my hand. I have a lot of things to get off my chest,” CM Punk said.

Punk will feature in the main event of Collision this Saturday. He will be teaming up with FTR to take on Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

