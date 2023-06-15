"I've a lot of things to get off my chest" - CM Punk hypes up his AEW return

AEW star CM Punk is set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Leading to it, he has hyped his return in the form of a video package.

A few weeks ago, Tony Khan announced that the self-proclaimed Best in the World was set to return on the opening night of Collision.

The wrestling world also seemed excited to see the return of the former world champion. The brand-new show's opening episode will occur this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Leading to the show, the Jacksonville-based promotion tweeted a special video package featuring the Second City Saint. Punk mentioned that he wants to return as a lot of unfinished business must be taken care of.

“The only thing that’s certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing’s certain. I’m coming back for the same reasons I came to AEW in the first place. I got scores to settle. There’s still things left to do. Saturday, the 17th of June, Collision, The United Center. I don’t know what I’m going to do or say till I have that microphone in my hand. I have a lot of things to get off my chest,” CM Punk said. [00:16 - 00:58]

Multiple matches announced for AEW Collision's debut episode

Before tonight's Dynamite, only the main event of Collision's first episode was revealed. It was a trios match between the team of CM Punk and FTR against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Tonight, multiple matches were announced for this Saturday. Earlier, it was revealed that Andrade El Idolo would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He will wrestle House of Black's Buddy Matthews.

Later on Dynamite, two more matches were announced. Luchasaurus will challenge Wardlow for the TNT Title. Also, Willow Nightingale will be teaming up with Skye Blue to take on the Outcast's Ruby Soho and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

'God's Favorite Champion' Miro will also return to action on the same night.

