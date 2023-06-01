"Welcome back", "Triple H gonna regret not bringing him back" - Fans erupt as AEW confirms 5-time WWE World Champion's return 

The wrestling world erupted in joy as a former WWE Champion's return was announced on AEW Dynamite. The star is none other than CM Punk.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World had not been seen on AEW television for almost nine months. He was suspended following a backstage brawl at the post-show media scrum after the All Out pay-per-view.

Since the brawl-out, The Elite, who were also suspended made their return and had also tasted gold since then.

Following the reports of AEW starting a new show, the Second City Saint was rumored to make his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the promotion's CEO and President, Tony Khan confirmed the reports. He made a shocking announcement that the five-time WWE World Champion will be making his return on the opening night of the Jacksonville-based promotion's brand-new show Collision.

The wrestling world was elated by this news and shared their reactions. While people were glad to see the Straight Edge Saviour back on their television screens, they also believed that WWE's CCO Triple H may be regretting not signing Punk.

Fans also felt that the perfect way for Punk to return should be for him to turn heel and take out everyone that spoke ill of him during his time away.

A few week's ago when Khan announced the schedule for Collision, fans were a bit concerned with regard to the return of the former AEW World Champion. But WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was convinced Punk was returning and claimed that the so-called 'drama' was all a work.

“It’s called drama, okay. It’s drama and what it does, it makes you hurry up and wait. It’s all basically a work, gentlemen,” Teddy Long said.

WWE veteran Bully Ray advised Tony Khan to announce CM Punk's return ahead of time

It came as a surprise for many that the AEW President Tony Khan announced The Straight Edge Saviour's much-anticipated return. But it seems like he took the advice of Bully Ray.

During an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray suggested that Khan does announce Punk's return beforehand as that would help boost ticket sales and can also start multiple feuds right away.

"I would announce it. Because I'd want the entire wrestling community to be sitting in their chairs watching it live on television, so now I can count that my rating was higher," Bully Ray said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Multiple other stars are also set to make their return at Collision's opening night including Miro and Andrade El Idolo.

