WWE veteran says the "drama" surrounding CM Punk's AEW return is a "work" (Exclusive)

The well-documented issues between CM Punk and AEW seem to be coming to a close, as The Second City Saint is set to return to the promotion in the coming weeks. However, one WWE Hall of Famer believes the prolonged tension has all been an elaborate work to build anticipation for the beloved star's comeback.

CM Punk has been absent from the promotion since All Out in September last year. During his time away, he has publicly lashed out at several AEW personnel, was present backstage at an episode of RAW, and has reportedly had several meetings with Tony Khan and Chris Jericho.

The multiple layers to this saga have kept fans talking about CM Punk throughout his absence, and according to Teddy Long, this may have been the plan all along. The WWE veteran said the following when speaking to Mac Davis and Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine:

“It’s called drama, okay. It’s drama and what it does, it makes you hurry up and wait. It’s all basically a work, gentlemen.” [02:47 – 02:56]

There is no doubt that there have been some legitimate issues surrounding The Straight-Edge Superstar and his employers. However, it is not out of this world to believe that there has been an element of "work" in this charade. This is the wrestling business after all.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk to return at AEW Collision?

It has long been speculated that CM Punk would make his "second coming" on the premiere episode of AEW Collision. This was all but confirmed when Tony Khan announced that the new show would air from the United Centre in Chicago, Punk's hometown, on June 17.

Prior to this announcement, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported the following:

"The belief is that CM Punk will debut on 6/17 at the first Collision show in Chicago and that the issues have been settled. Unless things change, Chicago will be announced tonight. How the announcement of Punk's return will be handled is unknown."

WWE UK Sports @WWEAEW00009 Cm punk's chants after the united center announcement for aew collision. Cm punk's chants after the united center announcement for aew collision. https://t.co/9foIdeMtgw

With the stars seemingly aligning and everything in order, the only thing left to do is wait for June 17 and see whether The Voice of the Voiceless shows up at Collision.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes