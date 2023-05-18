Tony Khan should announce former WWE Champion's return ahead of time, says Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is considered to be one of the biggest names to come from ECW. The veteran recently addressed the rumors of CM Punk's AEW return and expressed how he would handle it.

AEW Collision has officially been announced after months of rumors, but surprisingly CM Punk's name is still not associated with the show. Notably, quite a number of stars are slated to return on the show after months away, but Bully Ray believes The Second City Saint should be front-and-center.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the WWE veteran explained why he thinks that fans should know beforehand about CM Punk's return.

"I would announce it," Bully Ray said. "Because I'd want the entire wrestling community to be sitting in their chairs watching it live on television, so now I can count that my rating was higher." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

aew collision superfan @ithinkiwont CM Punk is truly a legend, an icon, a generational talent, the Saviour of professional wrestling, however you wanna say it, it’s HIM. I’m so pumped for AEW Collision, it can’t come soon enough. CM Punk is truly a legend, an icon, a generational talent, the Saviour of professional wrestling, however you wanna say it, it’s HIM. I’m so pumped for AEW Collision, it can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/j9f6W2MSd3

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk has allegedly stepped away from his return due to the promotion going back on a prior agreement to bring Ace Steel back into the fold. It's currently unclear whether this has soured things, but for now, it could be considered an obstacle in his return negotiations.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that AEW should pay attention to their ratings

Fans often compare WWE's weekly ratings with AEW, and while it has no bearing on the crowd in attendance, the Jacksonville-based promotion's dropping ratings have been a cause for concern.

During the same episode, the veteran explained why ratings are still important today despite being outdated.

"People will say ratings don't matter, but when the rating is good, people will scream to the top of their lungs about how great the rating was," he said. "Even though it's outdated, it's still a gauge we've got to go to because if a company puts on must-see television, people will still be doing the old school thing of sitting in front of their television sets." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

Could CM Punk's return be what AEW needs to finally gain in their race with WWE? Fans online seem to be divided by the notion, but if Bully Ray's assessments are correct, it could factor into some success for Tony Khan.

