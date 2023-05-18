AEW and Chris Jericho reportedly open to bringing back former WWE star - Reports

AEW and Chris Jericho are reportedly open to bringing back former WWE star CM Punk's trainer Ace Steel.

This comes after the announcement of "AEW Collision" earlier this week at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts. This has left many fans wondering about the nature of CM Punk's role in the new Saturday show.

According to Fightful Select, Chris Jericho and CM Punk had a meeting towards the end of last month to discuss Ace Steel's potential return to the promotion. The meeting was aimed at creating a cohesive backstage environment, and it seems that Steel's return was a topic of discussion.

A second meeting was held this week between CM Punk and AEW. In the meeting it was stated that Steel was welcome to return to the company, but he would not be present during TV programming. Punk reportedly disagreed with this clause.

Steel hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since his involvement in the backstage brawl that took place following All Out last September. However, it seems that the company is open to the idea of bringing him back and working alongside CM Punk.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Ace Steel is a weird hill to die on. Ace Steel is a weird hill to die on. https://t.co/MgNtT2QaSI

Only time will tell if this reunion comes to fruition and if All Elite Wrestling will continue to make waves in the world of professional wrestling by bringing back Ace Steel.

AEW and CM Punk at odds over Ace Steel's potential return

The return of CM Punk to professional wrestling has been a hot topic of discussion since the promotion announced their new TV show "Collision." Fans had hoped for Punk's return, but recent reports have suggested otherwise.

Though his name was initially mentioned in the press release for the new show, it was later removed. ComicBook reported that he is not affiliated with the show. Furthermore, CM Punk is reportedly at odds with the promotion over the possible return of his friend Ace Steel.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The belief was Ace Steel was expected to return in conjunction w/ CM Punk, working bts.



The story backstage at AEW is a decision was made that Steel would not be working backstage at actual Collision tapings.

This left Punk & AEW opposite sides of the discussion.



- PWInsider The belief was Ace Steel was expected to return in conjunction w/ CM Punk, working bts.The story backstage at AEW is a decision was made that Steel would not be working backstage at actual Collision tapings. This left Punk & AEW opposite sides of the discussion.- PWInsider https://t.co/qoRDss7GtB

Tony Khan has decided to exclude Steel from backstage involvement in the tapings, leaving CM Punk's status uncertain once again.

Do you think CM Punk and AEW can resolve their differences? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes