CM Punk and AEW are at "odds" again over the return of controversial released WWE Superstar - Reports

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since AEW officially announced the launch of their highly-anticipated new TV show called "Collision."

Just when everybody thought The Second City Saint would be on his way back to the company, the latest reports poured water on fans' excitement.

Though the Chicago native's return wasn't officially announced along with the likes of Andrade El Idolo in the press release, many thought his "second coming" would be kept a secret.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



To read the full press release:… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision , starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/roOipqNDD6

As it appeared, WBD accidentally spoiled his imminent return by mentioning him in the follow-up email. However, they quickly edited him out at the last minute, and ComicBook later reported that CM Punk is not "affiliated" with TNT's new Collision show.

Fightful Select learned that The Straight Edge Superstar himself didn't want to feature in the Upfront press release. Interestingly, Ace Steel, who was let go by the company in the aftermath of the Brawl Out incident, could possibly be brought back soon.

PWInsider reported that CM Punk and AEW are at "odds" again, this time over the return of his longtime friend, Steel. The company decided that the controversial star would not be involved backstage at Collision tapings, which may have left Punk's status back at square one.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes