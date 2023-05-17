AEW may have accidentally spoiled 2-time WWE Champion's appearance at Collision show

AEW has seemingly spoiled the surprise return of one of their biggest stars following the announcement of the company's third show, Collision, which is set to launch in mid-June.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk, who never fails to grab headlines despite not appearing in the promotion for the last eight months. However, it has long been rumored that he will make a comeback at the premiere episode of Collision, and AEW may have accidentally confirmed this.

In the company's official statement, Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo are listed as the headliners for the new Saturday show. However, one eagle-eyed fan noticed that the link to the press release mentions CM Punk as well.

Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina Here's an interesting one for the wrestling fans: AEW's press release on their new show says, "will feature headliners including Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo." Their email, though, and link to the release, mentioned CM Punk. Hmmm.... Here's an interesting one for the wrestling fans: AEW's press release on their new show says, "will feature headliners including Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Andrade El Idolo." Their email, though, and link to the release, mentioned CM Punk. Hmmm.... https://t.co/gBxbHisvOY

This looks to have been an oversight on AEW's part, which has been tight-lipped regarding The Second City Saint's return. Nonetheless, it is bound to build further excitement for the former champ's return.

CM Punk's AEW return could be in jeopardy, says WWE veteran

With CM Punk's return all but inevitable at this point, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has warned Tony Khan about one thing that could derail The Straight-Edge Superstar's comeback.

It is no secret that CM Punk and The Elite have their fair share of issues with one another. Punk infamously called out the EVPs during the All Out media scrum last September. In turn, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have reportedly refused to work with The Voice of the Voiceless going forward.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs Kenny Omega for All In: London. I got your main event here, Tony Khan. CM Punk vs Kenny Omega for All In: London. I got your main event here, Tony Khan. https://t.co/F9KExP0L7k

On a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette warned Tony Khan to ensure that The Elite is kept far away from Punk when he eventually makes his way back to the promotion.

Whether Khan heeds, the warning remains to be seen, though many fans would prefer that the parties settle their differences and create a storyline out of this situation.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes