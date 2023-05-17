AEW reportedly planning to bring back several absent stars ahead of rumored Collision show

AEW may have the biggest summer in its short history this year. Shows like Forbidden Door, All In, and the debuting Collision on TNT are set to take place, with the latter being a big reason why some All Elite Wrestling stars are returning to the company.

It has been rumored for some time that AEW would be getting another two-hour primetime show in the form of Collision, which is set to debut on June 17th on TNT.

The debut episode is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights in company history as it looks as if CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling. However, he won't be the only one returning.

Fightful Select has reported that previously absent talent are set to be brought back to All Elite Wrestling, with Collision's debut being why they are appearing now rather than earlier.

The report also stated that while younger talent will benefit from more TV time on Collision, the returning stars will also benefit from a second show equal to Dynamite.

Stars like Miro and Thunder Rosa, who hadn't been seen since the summer of 2022, made their surprising returns on the May 10th edition of Dynamite, leading many to believe that their new home will be on Saturdays rather than Wednesdays.

There is also a major debut or return planned for AEW Collision's debut episode

It seems as if CM Punk won't be the only appearance that people will be talking about on June 17th, as it has also been reported that there will be either a major return or debut at the United Center.

At the time of writing, rumors of who could show up include Kota Ibushi to help out Kenny Omega, Kris Statlander to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg.

