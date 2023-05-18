CM Punk reportedly wants a former WWE star brought back to AEW for Collision show

Further details surrounding the launch of AEW Collision have surfaced. CM Punk, who has been rumored to be a headliner of the new show, has reportedly made a few requests upon his return.

According to Fightful Select, The Second City Saint has been in regular contact with AEW President Tony Khan and requested not to be revealed as one of the show's stars. CM Punk has been absent from the promotion since All Out in September last year.

"Punk’s involvement in AEW has featured regular contact with owner Tony Khan. We’re told that Punk himself didn’t want to be announced for the Collision brand well ahead of time, but don’t know if that played any role in the altered press release," Fightful Select reported.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #AEW has announced their new show #AEW Collision, which will air on Saturdays. The show premieres June 17 and will feature names like Samoa Joe, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo & many more. #AEW has announced their new show #AEWCollision, which will air on Saturdays. The show premieres June 17 and will feature names like Samoa Joe, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo & many more. https://t.co/BVjVJqFYAz

Additionally, Punk has seemingly asked for his long-time friend and former trainer Ace Steel to be brought back ahead of Collision's launch. Steel worked in a backstage capacity for AEW before being released following the Brawl Out debacle. He also previously worked as a coach in WWE.

Lastly, Punk specifically requested that FTR and Andrade El Idolo be involved in Collision. At present, this seems to be the plan going forward.

"Those that we’ve spoken to had heard weeks ago that Punk was also encouraging Ace Steel to be brought into the fold for Collision as well. We haven’t confirmed whether or not he’ll be back following the series of events surrounding the Brawl Out situation. We’d also been told that Punk was keen on and pushing for FTR and Andrade being involved with Collision, which is the plan."

Why was Ace Steel released by AEW?

Following the explosive post-All Out media scrum in which CM Punk fired verbal shots at several stars, a brawl broke out backstage. On the one side was Punk and Ace Steel, and on the other was The Elite.

Steel allegedly threw a chair at The Young Bucks and then proceeded to pull Kenny Omega's hair. The most damning detail to surface about the curfuffle is that Ace Steel allegedly bit Omega's arm before the parties were separated.

Everyone involved in the incident was issued suspensions. The Elite have since returned to the promotion, while CM Punk has not been seen since. Steel was released from his contract in October.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes