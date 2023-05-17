Former WWE US Champion's return seemingly confirmed as AEW officially announces Collision show

The Warner Brothers Discovery Upfront event was a landmark moment for AEW as it was officially announced that they will be getting a brand-new two-hour primetime show, "Collision" in June 2023.

Collision had been rumored for some time, with many people seeing the June 17th premiere episode at the United Center as the place where CM Punk will return to the company.

Now it's official, AEW Collision will premiere on June 17th and will air every Saturday night on TNT.

As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!

The poster notably features a few AEW stars who have been absent from the promotion for some time, including former US Champion Miro and Thunder Rosa, who only just returned to the company on the May 10th edition of Dynamite, as well as Andrade El Idolo, who hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since October 2022.

Tickets are yet to go on sale for the June 17th premiere, but one thing is certain, it will be one of the hottest dates of the entire wrestling calendar.

AEW was featured a number of times at the WBD Upfront event

On top of the announcement that Collision will be debuting on June 17th, one of All Elite Wrestling's top stars was featured a number of times during the one-hour event.

The star in question was the current TBS Champion Jade Cargill, who has held her title since All Elite Wrestling moved Dynamite to TBS back in January 2022.

Cargill was pictured as the face of TBS when they showcased the various networks that currently exist under the WBD umbrella. She was also featured in a lengthy slideshow that showcased the level of diversity within Warner Brothers Discovery.

Given the level of publicity Jade was given at the event, it's unlikely that she will feature on Collision (which will air on TNT instead of TBS), but nothing is certain at the time of writing.

