Former WWE United States Champion tells CM Punk detractors to "go cry" in their mansions

CM Punk will officially be making his return to AEW this Saturday, and despite many criticizing him, it seems that he's gained yet another ally in the form of Miro The Redemer.

The infamous "Brawl Out Incident" split the AEW fanbase and, according to many reports, even split the roster. Many fans online were especially harsh toward CM Punk and blamed him for instigating the issues. However, more stars have begun to speak out in his defense, with The Redeemer being one of the latest.

During his recent interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Miro recalled his interactions with CM Punk.

“I get along with him fine (Miro said about CM Punk). Every time we talk, I feel like we have a mutual respect. Yeah, so I’ve never had anything bad, like engaged with him but you know, everybody hears a whole bunch of things."

The Redeemer continued, telling all the wrestlers and fans who criticize the situation to do something about it.

"But man, if you’re not happy with something, just do whatever you wanna do and then go cry in your mansion. I don’t understand, all the lashing out but, everybody’s responsible for their own actions." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Other AEW stars have also notably been speaking in support of CM Punk since all the reports alleged that the locker room is against him. Recently, Jamie Hayter shared her positive experiences with Punk and all the good he does for the roster.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Miro claims he'll simply pray for those who are consumed by the CM Punk drama

The Redeemer also recently commented on his time away from AEW and how he's "aching" to return to the ring, seemingly hinting at major things ahead.

Continuing in the same interview, Miro expressed how it doesn't matter to him at the end of the day and used his faith as an example of why he focuses on himself.

“But yeah, I don’t care. I look at myself. I don’t look at other people’s plates. That’s what the Bible taught me. Don’t look at other people’s plates. Take care of yourself and everybody else, all you can do is just pray for them and whatever happens, happens.” [H/T: Post Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if the drama surrounding The Second City Saint blows over after his return this Saturday or not, but in light of the number of stars speaking out in support of him, it seems like the roster wasn't as against him as some reports claimed.

Poll : 0 votes