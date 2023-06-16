"You'd kind of be a fool" to not want to work with CM Punk, says popular female star

A popular female star is eager to work with CM Punk again. The star in question is former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

As most people may be aware, The Second City Saint will return this Saturday at AEW Collision's debut. He is one of the most controversial stars in the business. The last time Punk stepped foot inside the squared circle was last year's All Out pay-per-view.

On Collision's opening night, CM Punk will team up with FTR to take on Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold in the main event.

Metro.co.uk got the opportunity to speak with popular British wrestler Jamie Hayter. During the interview, she was asked about CM Punk.

Hayter had nothing but praise for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The AEW star mentioned that she learned a lot from the veteran.

"From my experience with him, he was always very, very pleasant. Very helpful, and I always had really great conversations with him about wrestling. He’s a wealth of knowledge because he’s been in the business for so long, and he’s got extensive experience," Jamie Hayter said. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

The former AEW Women's Champion also claimed that one would be considered an ignorant fool if one refused to seek advice from Punk.

"You’d kind of be a fool to not want to pick his brain and not want to work with the guy. He knows what he’s doing!" [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Jamie Hayter on working with CM Punk:



Jamie Hayter is convinced that CM Punk is highly popular despite the 'brawl out'

While speaking in the same interview, Hayter opened up about Punk's popularity. She believes that despite his actions at the post-show media, he's still the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

"He was one of the most gripping performers in professional wrestling. The Summer of Punk, all of that, everyone was so into it and there was a reason why he was the most popular wrestler,’ Hayter said. To be honest, I would say he’s still incredibly popular now, regardless of the All Out stuff and the drama. He’s still a big name and he’s still wanted in the business." [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Leading up to his return at Collision, the Second City Saint has claimed that he had a lot to get off his chest in a special video package.

