"I’ve been aching for a long time" - Former WWE star sends an ominous message ahead of return 

Many former WWE names took some time away from pro wrestling and AEW across the past few months, but with Collision's launch, many top stars like Miro and Andrade are returning. The Redeemer recently opened up about his anticipation for AEW Collision and hinted at significant things to come.

While many fans consider his WWE run as Rusev with Aidan English as some of his best work, AEW fans maintain that his TNT Championship run was far better. Unfortunately, as with both tenures, Miro's booking eventually went sour, resulting in fans heavily criticizing his utilization.

During his recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Miro looked forward to his upcoming return and urged fans to watch him on AEW Collision this weekend.

“Very excited (to be back in a pro wrestling ring). I’ve been aching for a long time. The Redeemer’s been in the desert looking for answers. Maybe finding them, maybe not. We’ll have to find out this Saturday but I’m very excited to be around the wrestling community and just the fans. I’ve never been to the United Center, never wrestled there and people in Chicago are unbelievable so, I’m really looking forward to it.” [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Some fans have already been critical of AEW Collision, but Miro recently called out one Twitter user who claimed the show was terrible before its first episode even aired.

The former WWE US Champion claimed his time away was difficult

Many fans online believed that Miro would return to WWE instead of AEW, especially when his wife, CJ Perry (Lana), claimed that his return to WWE would be inevitable. Unfortunately for these fans, it seems like he found his footing after a difficult time away.

Continuing in the same episode, Miro recalled the worst moments of his time away from AEW.

“Looking for answers and not getting any, it’s not a good place, and not just me but just overall as a human being when you have no answers to all these questions, it just eats you inside and I had quite a long time to eat myself and even though I’m still 260 pounds, I ate quite a bit.” [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Could Miro still return to WWE if his new run in AEW Collision fails? At this stage, it's impossible to predict, especially as The Redeemer himself said, the first episode hasn't even aired yet. Fans will simply have to catch Collision this Saturday to see where he'll head next.

