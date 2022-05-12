"I had expectations" - CM Punk opens up about his run in AEW 

It looks like CM Punk is having the time of his life in AEW, as he recently stated that he has never been happier.

The Best in the World debuted in All Elite Wrestling in August last year at the First Dance edition of Rampage. Since then, he has gone on to have tremendous feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He is also Hangman Page's next opponent for the World Championship.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, The Second City Saint spoke about his run so far in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He stated that it has exceeded his expectations and that it has been an absolute treat.

“This run has been more than what I expected. I had expectations. They were pretty high. So far, they’ve pretty much shattered all that, and that’s just based on analytics and numbers of how well we’re doing. But the run, my run specifically, my stuff as a whole, I’ve never been happier in a wrestling ring. I’ve never, to me, been telling more fluid, better, reality-based stories. It’s been a real treat,” CM Punk said. [H/T WreslteZone]

It will be interesting to see how far CM Punk can take this singles run in All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk and Hangman Page had a face off on AEW Dynamite

The Second City Saint was in singles action on this week's episode of Dynamite as he defeated Dark Order's John Silver. After the bout, Punk came face-to-face with Adam Page, whom he will face at Double or Nothing later this month for the AEW World Championship.

Punk told the Cowboy that it is not personal between them and all he wants to do is become World Champion again. Page retaliated by showing him the finger.

