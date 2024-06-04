CM Punk pokes fun at major AEW star amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar CM Punk shared a hilarious story on his social media handle, poking fun at a current AEW star. Punk has been friends with the star for quite some time.

The major AEW star in question is none other than Danhausen. The Kid Gorgeous has not appeared on TV since the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View. He has been wrestling on the independent scene in the meantime. Danhausen is also known to be a good friend of CM Punk, as both stars poke fun at each other on social media occasionally.

Punk was fired from AEW last year but he still seems to have friends there. The Second City Saint recently took to his Instagram handle to share a funny story aimed at Danhausen. The former WWE Champion shared a meme and wrote the following in his story:

"@danhausenad ate his ear buds again."

Check out a screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story below:

A screengrab of CM Punk's Instagram story.

What the future has in store for the Best in the World remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently provided an update on his injury

WWE Superstar CM Punk unfortunately suffered a tricep injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and has been out of action since then. The Second City Saint recently appeared on an episode of SmackDown after it went off the air and gave an injury update after greeting the crowd in attendance.

"I felt compelled to come out here and speak to my in friends in Cincinnati- I have missed you. And take a moment to look around this place, y’all packed this house. We couldn’t do this without every single one of you, so on behalf of everybody backstage, in front of and behind the camera, we humbly thank you very very much.I wanna give a little update. My tricep is not a 100% yet, but I am on track and I promise soon I will be back and competing with all the big tough bad guys backstage," CM Punk said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Punk is currently involved in a heated feud with Drew McIntyre. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Second City Saint upon his return.

