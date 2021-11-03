CM Punk possibly teases match against top AEW babyface

CM Punk could be replacing Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament after tweeting a possible teaser on Twitter mere hours before this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

CM Punk tweeted 'Orange?' with a gif showing an animated orange getting sliced, which could be an indicator that the former WWE champion will challenge Orange Cassidy for a spot in the final of the tournament.

Bryan Danielson is already in the final of the tournament after getting the better of Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston in previous rounds. The American Dragon was on course to meet an old foe in Jon Moxley who was the heavy favorite in the other side of the bracket. Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances in the former Dean Ambrose's personal life, he will be away from in-ring action for a while.

There has been no intimation from AEW as to what the future holds for the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The final was scheduled to take place at Full Gear which is less than two weeks away.

If the aforementioned CM Punk vs Orange Cassidy match takes place tonight, it would be a very interesting match dynamic and yet another AEW star CM Punk will be facing for the first time in his career.

CM Punk vs Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear would be a dream match

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson are the two biggest stars in AEW by quite some distance. Their legacies in professional wrestling are already set in stone and they've already made a huge impression in AEW in a short span of time.

While most fans expected the Second City Saint and the leader of the Yes Movement to clash at some point, circumstances might force AEW to book the match earlier.

The two have faced each other multiple times in the past. Their feud over the WWE Championship was a modern day classic. However things are different in AEW. The American Dragon is fully unleashed while CM Punk is back after seven years to show that he's still got it. The dynamic will be totally different and a potential match will undoubtedly be the biggest match in AEW's history so far.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan

