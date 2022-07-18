Massive update regarding CM Punk's potential return to AEW

CM Punk has been out with an injury for just over a month, but according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, the World Champion could return soon.

Punk's victory over Hangman Page during their AEW Double or Nothing match had the wrestling world excited to witness his reign. Unfortunately, less than a week after his win, CM Punk announced his pending surgery and went on a break.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer briefly shared some of the details he has surrounding the World Champion's return.

“Punk should not be long before he returns, I mean not this month, probably not August, but perhaps All Out, perhaps Full Gear, I think it’ll be one of those shows when he’s back,” Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Upon his return, Punk will have to take on Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship unification match. The bout will undoubtedly divide the wrestling universe as both stars have a massive fan following.

With the clash imminent, could fans ultimately be shocked with a heel AEW World Champion instead of their hero?

Tony Khan took to Twitter to praise CM Punk's career

In light of the 11-year anniversary of CM Punk's historic victory over John Cena at Money in the Bank, 2011, fans reminisced about one of the biggest moments in WWE history. Tony Khan took to social media to express his admiration for Punk:

"11 years ago today @CMPunk set the wrestling world ablaze. He’s every bit as good today & he’s the @AEW World Champion. Check out The First Dance, All Out 2021, Full Gear 2021, Revolution 2022, +Double or Nothing 2022 to see why & how CM Punk proved he’s still Best in the World." - Khan Tweeted.

Do you think Punk will eventually be able to retain his championship against Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments!

