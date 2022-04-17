"Remember the name" - CM Punk predicts a bright future for 33-year old UFC star

AEW star CM Punk proceeded on social media to express his admiration towards UFC star Belal Muhammad. The latter defeated Vicente Luque in their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night earlier in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Punk is no stranger when it comes to MMA as he has competed before in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was defeated by Mickey Gall in his first fight at UFC 203 on September 10, 2016. He ultimately quit the company after his match with Mike Jackson at UFC 225 was declared a no contest.

Meanwhile, Luque and Muhammad had their rematch after their encounter at UFC 205 on November 12, 2016. Luque quickly dismissed the latter in Round 1 via knockout in their first contest.

Years later, the tables have turned for the man known as 'Remember the Name.' He exacted revenge against the Silent Assassin by beating him in unanimous decision earlier, 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

After the bout, Punk praised Muhammad on Twitter, asking fans to remember the name of the UFC star.

What is CM Punk doing recently in AEW?

Switching gears from MMA to pro wrestling, CM Punk has had a string of victories since making his debut in AEW. He also expressed his intentions for an AEW World Championship shot by gesturing to his waist after his matches.

After his win against MJF at Revolution, the Second City Saint proceeded to defeat the likes of Max Caster, Dax Harwood and Penta Oscuro, all on Dynamite.

Last week on Rampage, Dustin Rhodes challenged the Best in the World for the upcoming Dynamite. The Natural said that fighting Punk was one of his dream matches and a part of his bucket list.

Punk's momentum is at an all-time high due to the recent run of victories. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Rhodes this Wednesday on Dynamite.

It also remains to be seen whether the Second City Saint can challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page for the title in the near future.

