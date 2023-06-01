CM Punk reacts to his AEW return announcement

In a much-anticipated turn of events, CM Punk reacted to the news of his AEW return by sharing a hilarious reaction on Instagram.

The announcement was made on the latest edition of Dynamite by none other than Tony Khan. Punk is set to return on Saturday, June 17, during the premiere episode of AEW Collision, which will emanate live from the United Center in Chicago.

This will be CM Punk's first appearance on AEW television since the controversial brawl that took place at last year's All Out PPV. The aftermath of Punk's impassioned speech at the post-event press conference was marred by escalating tensions. This ultimately led to a backstage altercation between Punk and AEW EVPs, the Elite.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion shared a video link featuring Adam Sandler's comical altercation with children from the movie "Billy Madison". It was accompanied by the official AEW announcement post.

Punk's choice of video left fans amused and curious about what surprises he has in store for his highly anticipated comeback. Stay tuned as the countdown begins for the blockbuster return of the Second City Saint.

Who would you like to see CM Punk engage in a feud with upon his highly-anticipated comeback? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes