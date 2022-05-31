"The last time my dad wrestled you, you left for seven years" - WWE legend's son sends a message to CM Punk

Colten Gunn, son of WWE legend Billy Gunn, took to social media to deliver a message to newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Punk won the world title last night at Double or Nothing against former champion Hangman Page. It would be The Second City Saint's first title win in nine years after he lost the WWE Championship in 2013, following a 434-day reign.

Colten, meanwhile, is teaming up with his father Billy and brother Austin as The Gunn Club. Recently, they have been in an alliance with The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens).

Following his title win, Punk took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and said that AEW should put the reported Trios titles on them. Colten responded to the tweet by saying that the last time The Second City Saint fought his father, the former left for seven years. He then went on to warn Punk and FTR that they would now send all three men on a hiatus.

"The last time my dad wrestled you, you left for seven years… don’t make us do it to all three of you," Colten tweeted.

You can check his tweet below:

Punk and Billy Gunn wrestled on an episode of WWE RAW on January 20, 2014. The former defeated the former DX member in what would be his last singles match for the company.

CM Punk recently disclosed his intentions to challenge NJPW stars after AEW World Title win

In the recent Double or Nothing media scrum, The Second City Saint expressed his desire to face New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay at the upcoming Forbidden Door event on June 26.

"Well, obviously, we got Forbidden Door coming up, so, you know, to me focusing on that, I think Okada, Tanahashi, Ospreay, guys like that I'm looking forward to stepping in the ring with," Punk said.

Banschey @Banscheyy Tell someone in 2019, that we'll probably get a CM Punk vs Kazuchika Okada match in 2022. Wrestling is wild. Tell someone in 2019, that we'll probably get a CM Punk vs Kazuchika Okada match in 2022. Wrestling is wild. 🔥 https://t.co/2mmamUGieA

As of this moment, CM Punk has no official challenger for the AEW World Title. However, it will be interesting to see if a dream match against NJPW stars at Forbidden Door and a potential trios match alongside FTR against The Gunn Club will take place in the future.

